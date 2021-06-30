The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Zoe Hana Mikuta, University of Washington undergraduate and author of the new YA science fiction novel “Gearbreakers,” which came out this week — and which is already optioned for a possible movie.

What book are you reading now?

“Red White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston. I’m loving it so far, and I was needing to read a contemporary novel to get into the right head space for my current YA contemporary sci-fi project.

What book have you reread the most times?

The Percy Jackson series [by Rick Riordan], for sentimental reasons, and also it’s so much fun every time.

What book would you recommend everyone read and why?

“The Ones We’re Meant to Find” by Joan He, for very twisty funky YA sci-fi with Asian representation, and “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for a good chill down your spine, and one that roots so suddenly that I could barely put the book down until I reached the end!

—compiled by Moira Macdonald