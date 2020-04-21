Members of Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club have voted — and our next selection will be “The House of Broken Angels,” by Luis Alberto Urrea. The book, about a Mexican American family whose dying patriarch wants to gather the clan for one last blowout birthday party, was released in 2018. A Washington Post review at the time described it as “a big, sprawling, messy, sexy, raucous house party of a book, a pan-generational family saga with an enormous, bounding heart, a poetic delivery and plenty of swagger.”

Urrea, a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist for nonfiction (for “The Devil’s Highway,” an account of a group of Mexican immigrants lost in the Arizona desert), is the author of 17 books, including poetry, fiction and essays. He is currently a professor of creative writing at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

This will be the eighth book read by our online book club; most recently, we discussed “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney.

We will discuss the novel online at noon on Wednesday, May 13. To take part, all you need to do is read the book and join us online, here on this page; our discussion will take place in the comments section. (And, if you need to buy the book and want to support a local small business, here’s a list of indie bookstores still able to fulfill orders online during the current stay-at-home order.)

If you’d like to join the Moira’s Book Club email list, contact Amy Wong at awong@seattletimes.com; if you’d like to join the Moira’s Book Club Facebook group (optional), see facebook.com/groups/stbooks/.

Happy reading!