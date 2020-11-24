The next selection for Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club is Catherine Steadman’s “Mr. Nobody.”

Chosen by book club members from a list of four novels, the story involves a mysterious man found on a British beach, unable to speak. The author played Mabel Lane Fox on “Downton Abbey” but has another life writing contemporary psychological thrillers.

The book club will discuss the book online at noon Wednesday, Dec. 16, at seattletimes.com/books. Please join us then, and happy reading!