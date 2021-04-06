The readers have spoken! The selection for Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club discussion in May will be Terry McMillan’s “It’s Not All Downhill From Here,” chosen in a poll from four joyful-looking titles. The book, McMillan’s 10th novel (she’s best known for “Waiting to Exhale” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”), is the story of 68-year-old businesswoman Loretta, who is determined to prove that her best days are not behind her.

We’ll discuss “It’s Not All Downhill From Here” online at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

For our April meeting, we’ll be discussing James McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” at noon on Wednesday, April 28, at seattletimes.com. All are welcome!

To receive book club reminders and links to meetings, join our book club email list by contacting Amy Wong (awong@seattletimes.com).