Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club is now at an even dozen: Our 12th selection, voted on by members, will be William Kent Krueger’s 2019 novel “This Tender Land.” Set in the summer of 1932 in Mississippi, the book — a New York Times bestseller — follows four young orphans as they escape from their pitiless boarding school and set off down the Mississippi River, in search of home. The book comes highly recommended by former Ravenna Third Place Books manager Michael Coy, who named it as one of his favorite books of last year.

Founded in early 2019, the online book club has discussed a variety of fiction, from authors including Sigrid Nunez, Esi Edugyan, Luis Alberto Urrea and most recently John Banville (“The Sea”).

We'll meet to discuss "This Tender Land"

if you'd like to join the optional Moira's Book Club Facebook group