The readers have spoken, and our next selection for Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will be “The Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey. The book, published in 2018, is the first in a mystery series featuring Perveen Mistry, the only female lawyer in 1920s Bombay (now called Mumbai).

Chosen by book club voters from five options, it was recommended for Summer Book Bingo (presented by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts and Lectures) for the “Books On Your Shelf” category. (If it wasn’t on your shelf already, maybe you can add it soon?)

We’ll meet online to discuss the book at noon on Wednesday, July 29, at seattletimes.com/books. If you’d like to join the book club email list, contact Amy Wong at awong@seattletimes.com; if you’d like to join our Facebook group (optional), see facebook.com/groups/stbooks/. Happy reading!