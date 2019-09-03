And we have a winner! In honor of my new crime-fiction column, The Plot Thickens, the fall selection for Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club is a detective novel. From four options, book club members have chosen “The Neon Rain,” by James Lee Burke.

The 1987 novel, set in New Orleans’ French Quarter, is the first to introduce Burke’s popular detective Dave Robicheaux, kicking off a series that is now 22 books strong — so, if you like this hero, there’s plenty more where that came from. (The latest Robicheaux novel, “The New Iberia Blues,” came out earlier this year.)

We will meet, online at seattletimes.com/books, at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Here’s hoping “The Neon Rain” is a good companion on autumn afternoons.