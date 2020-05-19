Ready for a little comedy? Clearly the members of Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club think so — they’ve just voted “Dear Committee Members,” by Julie Schumacher, as our latest selection (by a wide margin).
Schumacher’s 2014 novel, for which she won the Thurber Prize for American Humor, is set in the English department of a fairly dysfunctional Midwestern liberal arts college, appropriately named Payne University. The book is structured as a series of letters of recommendation written by beleaguered professor Jason Fitger, for whom life is a series of trials. Bonus: It will fill your “epistolary” square if you’re playing Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures’ Summer Book Bingo.
Bookmark this page: We’ll be meeting here at noon on Wednesday, June 24, for an online discussion of the novel. Let me know if you have any questions, and happy reading!
