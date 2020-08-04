And we have a winner: The next selection for Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will be John Banville’s Booker Prize-winning novel, “The Sea.”

Chosen by book club members from a list of sea-themed novels (to comply with the “set at or by the sea” category in Seattle Public Library’s Summer Book Bingo), the book is the story of a bereaved Irish widower who returns to the seaside town where he once spent childhood summers. Banville, a Dubliner, has written numerous novels since the 1970s, including a crime-fiction series under the pseudonym Benjamin Black.

We’ll discuss the book online at noon Wednesday, Sept. 2 at seattletimes.com/books. Please join us then, and happy reading!