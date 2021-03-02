The voters have spoken: In a poll, members of Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club have chosen “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride as the club’s April selection.

Published last year (and now freshly out in paperback), the novel takes place in a Brooklyn housing project in 1969. It received numerous 2020 accolades, including being named as one of The New York Times’ 10 best books of the year.

We’ll meet to discuss “Deacon King Kong” on Wednesday, April 28 at noon.

Our March selection is “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward, which we’ll discuss at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.