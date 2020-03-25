The voters have spoken! The next selection for Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will be “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney. A national bestseller following its 2017 publication, the novel follows an 85-year-old woman as she strolls around 1984 Manhattan, looking back on her eventful life — which included a stint as the most highly paid advertising woman in America. (The book was inspired by the real-life copywriter and poet Margaret Fishback, who worked in advertising at Macy’s in the 1930s.)

Please bookmark this page and join us here to discuss the novel at noon on Wednesday, April 15. (And, if you need to buy the book and want to support a local small business, here’s a list of indie bookstores still able to fulfill orders online during the current stay-at-home order.) Happy reading!