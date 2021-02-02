Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will read, as its March selection, “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward. The book, chosen by club members in a poll, was the winner of multiple awards in 2017, including the National Book Award for Fiction. Its story centers on a road trip, in which a Black woman and her two children drive to a prison to pick up their white father.

We’ll meet online to discuss “Sing, Unburied, Sing” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Our February meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24, to discuss “The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner.

To join the Moira’s Book Club email list, contact Amy Wong, awong@seattletimes.com. Happy reading!