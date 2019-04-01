And we have a winner! Hundreds of readers voted last week for the novel Moira’s Book Club will be reading for its next round of discussion, and though the race was tight a clear winner emerged: “The Friend” by Sigrid Nunez.

Winner of the 2018 National Book Award, Nunez’s novel — her seventh — focuses on a grieving woman who has lost a close friend to suicide, but finds herself burdened by the Great Dane her friend left behind. It was the top vote-getter on a ballot of major award-winners; other options were Anna Burns’ Man Booker Prize winner, “Milkman”; Andrew Sean Greer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Less”; and Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize winner, “The Sympathizer.”

We’ll be discussing “The Friend” at seattletimes.com/books at noon on Tuesday, May 7; please read the book and join us! (To get a sense of how Moira’s Book Club works, take a look at our first online meeting, in which we discussed Michael Ondaatje’s “Warlight.”) If you like, you can join the Moira’s Book Club Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/stbooks/ — it’s a lively forum for spoiler-free book chat. Happy reading!