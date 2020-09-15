In the past, going to the annual Portland Book Festival meant a trip south; this year, anyone can attend, and the festival is bigger than ever. Organized by the nonprofit Literary Arts, this year’s event will take place entirely virtually and extends over more than two weeks: Nov. 5-21. As always, PBF offers a strong lineup of authors — and this year, admission for most of the online events is free.

The exception is for three of the festival’s biggest names: To hear Jess Walter (speaking about his new novel “The Cold Millions”), Margaret Atwood (her new poetry volume “Dearly”), or Isabel Wilkerson (“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents”), you get a ticket by making a purchase of the respective book through Powell’s, Portland’s legendary independent bookstore.

Other authors participating include Ayad Akhtar (“Homeland Elegies”), Brit Bennett (“The Vanishing Half”), Carl Hiaasen (“Squeeze Me”), Jonathan Lethem (“The Arrest”), Megha Majumdar (“A Burning”), Veronica Roth (“Chosen Ones”), Bryan Washington (“Memorial”), Robert Kolker (“Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family”), Jill Lepore (“If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future”) and many more — more than 100 authors total.

A detailed schedule will be announced in October. For more information, see literary-arts.org/PBF.