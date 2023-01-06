Washington state authors dominated the list of Pacific Northwest Book Awards, announced Thursday. A tradition since 1964, the awards represent excellence in writing from the region, and are voted upon by a committee of independent booksellers. To be eligible, books must be released within a specific period (this year, Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022), and written by an author who lives full-time in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington or British Columbia. All genres are eligible; books are not submitted in specific categories. Here are the 2023 winners:

“The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” by Jamie Ford (Great Falls, Montana)

“Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century: Stories” by Kim Fu (Seattle)

“Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk” by Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe (Tacoma)

“The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji López-Alt (Seattle)

“Ma and Me: A Memoir” by Putsata Reang (Seattle)

“The Necessity of Wildfire: Poems” by Caitlin Scarano (Bellingham)