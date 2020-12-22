For 2021, Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club has made a procedural change: We will continue to meet monthly, but will choose books two months ahead to give members more time to obtain and read them. So this means that we have two new, acclaimed titles to announce, chosen by members from a slate of six:

— Our January selection is “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu, the National Book Award-winning novel about a Hollywood bit player who dreams of stardom. We’ll meet online to discuss the book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. (This replaces the previously announced date of Jan. 20. Also, note that we are experimenting with an evening meeting.)

— Our February selection is “The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner, a story of a teenage debate champion and his psychologist parents, set mostly in 1990s Kansas. We’ll meet online to discuss the book on Wednesday, Feb. 24, time TBD.

To join the Moira’s Book Club email list, please contact Amy Wong (awong@seattletimes.com). Happy reading!