Sno-Isle Libraries, the 24-branch library system serving Snohomish and Island counties, has announced its most checked-out books for 2022 — and thrillers definitely dominated the adult fiction list. (Seattle Public Library’s 2022 checkout lists are here. King County Library System does not release yearly statistics on print books, but will announce 2022 digital download numbers later this month.)

Adult fiction

“Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich

Adult nonfiction

“The Best of America’s Test Kitchen 2022” “Oregon and Washington’s Roadside Ecology” by Roddy Scheer “The Mountains Are Calling: Year-Round Adventures in the Olympics and West Cascades” by Nancy Blakey

Adult e-books

“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr “Verity” by Colleen Hoover “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles “The Girl in His Shadow” by Audrey Blake “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Audiobooks

“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty “Dune” by Frank Herbert “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer “101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think” by Brianna Wiest “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson “Atomic Habits” by James Clear “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Teen fiction

“Gallant” by V.E. Schwab “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” by Jason Reynolds “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys

Juvenile fiction

“On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey “Encanto: The Graphic Novel” by Tea Orsi “Sunlight on the Snow Leopard” by Mary Pope Osborne

Picture Books/Early Readers

“The Good Egg and the Talent Show” by Jory John “The Bad Seed Goes to the Library” by Jory John “The Year We Learned to Fly” by Jacqueline Woodson

DVDs