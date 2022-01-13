In a pandemic year, many of us turned to books — many of them supplied by Seattle Public Library, which this week released its list of its most checked-out books of 2021.

Its most popular title, Brit Bennett’s “The Vanishing Half” (the 2021 selection for Seattle Reads, the library’s citywide book club), was checked out in physical and digital form 11,400 times. Here are the library’s 10 most popular titles, in fiction and nonfiction; statistics are calculated by combined circulation for e-books and physical books, but does not include audiobooks, e-audiobooks or renewals.

Fiction

“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro “Anxious People” by Frederik Backman “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab “The Searcher” by Tana French “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins-Reid

Nonfiction