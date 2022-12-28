This week, Seattle Public Library released its annual list of its most frequently checked-out titles for the year. Those at the top represent thousands of readers: Louise Erdrich’s “The Sentence,” the most popular fiction novel of the year, was checked out 3,139 times in physical book form; Luis Alberto Urrea’s “The House of Broken Angels” (the Seattle Reads selection this year) was checked out 5,197 times in digital form. The lists were complied from anonymous checkout data collected Jan. 1 through Nov. 30. Read on for some good suggestions for 2023 reading!

Most popular adult fiction physical books

“The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich “The Maid” by Nita Prose “Sea of Tranquility“ by Emily St. John Mandel “The Final Case” by David Guterson “The Swimmers” by Julie Otsuka “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan

Most popular adult fiction e-books

“The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty “The Lincoln Highway“ by Amor Towles “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Most popular adult nonfiction physical books

“Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown “The Weekday Vegetarians” by Jenny Rosenstrach “From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life” by Arthur C. Brooks “Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again” by Johann Hari “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris “Secret Seattle: An Illustrated Guide to the City’s Offbeat and Overlooked History” by Susanna Ryan “Korean American: Food that Tastes Like Home” by Eric Kim “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner “Grains for Every Season: Rethinking Our Way with Grains” by Joshua McFadden, with Martha Holmberg “Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk” by Sasha LaPointe

Most popular adult nonfiction e-books

“Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed” by Lori Gottlieb “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessell A. van der Kolk “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis

Most popular audiobooks