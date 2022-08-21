BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Heat 2, Michael Mann, Meg Gardiner
2. The 6:20 Man, David Baldacci
3. The Family Remains, Lisa Jewell
4. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva
5. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand
6. Shattered, James Patterson, James O. Born
7. Wrong Place Wrong Time, Gillian McAllister
8. Sparring Partners, John Grisham
9. The It Girl, Ruth Ware
10. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
2. Unlock Your Potential, Jeff Lerner
3. Path Lit by Lightning, David Maraniss
4. The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards, Jim Lee, Edward Piskor, Bob Budiansky
5. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
6. Swerve or Die, Kyle Petty, Ellis Henican
7. Life on the Mississippi, Rinker Buck
8. The Destructionists, Dana Milbank
9. The Return, Dick Morris
10. Battle for the American Mind, Pete Hegseth
(Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.)