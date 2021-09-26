Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

2. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny

3. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

4. Matrix, Lauren Groff

5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

6. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty

7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

8. A Slow Fire Burning, Paula Hawkins

9. The Magician, Colm Toibin

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Fuzz, Mary Roach

2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Unbound, Tarana Burke

5. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

6. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

8. Breath, James Nestor

9. Fox and I, Catherine Raven

10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson