NATIONAL BESTSELLERS
Hardcover fiction
1. Happy Place, Emily Henry
2. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
3. Identity, Nora Roberts
4. Drowning, T.J. Newman
5. Demon Copperhead, Barabara Kingsolver
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
7. The 23rd Midnight, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
8. Simply Lies, David Baldacci
9. Tom Clancy: Flash Point, Don Bentley
10. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
3. The Wager, David Grann
4. Culture Shock, Jim Clifton, Jim Harter
5. Outlive, Dr. Peter Attia, Bill Gifford
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
7. Life-Size Birds, Nancy J. Hajeski
8. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog, William H. McRaven
9. Spare, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
10. Disruptive Thinking, T.D. Jakes
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC.