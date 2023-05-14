Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Happy Place, Emily Henry

2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

3. In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

7. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

8. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

9. Tress of the Emerald Sea, Brandon Sanderson

10. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

4. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

5. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You, Lucinda Williams

6. Project 562, Matika Wilbur

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

9. Knowing What We Know, Simon Winchester

10. Outlive, Peter Attia