BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand

2. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

4. Sooley, John Grisham

5. Legacy, Nora Roberts

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

8. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris

9. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

10. 21st Birthday, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

2. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith

3. What Happened to You?, Bruce D. Perry, Oprah Winfrey

4. After the Fall, Ben Rhodes

5. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

6. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

7. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

8. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

9. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

10. Zero Fail, Carol Leonnig

Tribune Media Services