BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon

2. The Becoming, Nora Roberts

3. Fear No Evil, James Patterson

4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

5. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

6. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

7. The Christmas Promise, Richard Paul Evans

8. Flying Angels, Danielle Steel

9. Mercy, David Baldacci

10. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy

2. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

3. All American Christmas, Sean Duffy, Rachel Campos-Duffy

4. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond

5. Will, Will Smith

6. Guinness World Records 2022, Guinness World Records Limited

7. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

8. God Bless This Mess, Hannah Brown

9. The Lyrics, Paul McCartney

10. The President and the Freedom Fighter, Brian Kilmeade

Tribune Media Services