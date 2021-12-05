BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon
2. The Becoming, Nora Roberts
3. Fear No Evil, James Patterson
4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
5. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks
6. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom
7. The Christmas Promise, Richard Paul Evans
8. Flying Angels, Danielle Steel
9. Mercy, David Baldacci
10. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy
2. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
3. All American Christmas, Sean Duffy, Rachel Campos-Duffy
4. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond
5. Will, Will Smith
6. Guinness World Records 2022, Guinness World Records Limited
7. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
8. God Bless This Mess, Hannah Brown
9. The Lyrics, Paul McCartney
10. The President and the Freedom Fighter, Brian Kilmeade
