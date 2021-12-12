Hardcover fiction

1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon

2. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult

3. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

4. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

5. Fear No Evil, James Patterson

6. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

7. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

8. Autopsy, Patricia Cornwell

9. Leviathan Falls, James S.A. Corey

10. Mercy, David Baldacci

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. All American Christmas, Sean Duffy, Rachel Campos-Duffy

3. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond

4. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

5. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

6. Guinness World Records 2022, Guinness World Records Limited

7. Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order, Ray Dalio

8. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy

9. Will, Will Smith

10. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young