Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

4. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

5. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton

6. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

8. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

9. Termination Shock, Neal Stephenson

10. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

2. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett

3. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

4. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow

5. Taste, Stanley Tucci

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

8. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris

9. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

10. Northwest Know-How: Trees, Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole