From Booktoberfest to Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair, Vancouver Writers Festival to Portland Books Festival, October and November are filled with events to delight lovers of the literary arts.

Lit Life

This week’s Lit Life is a roundup of local book news …

First: Boo! It’s Booktoberfest at Seattle Public Library — the fifth annual celebration of autumn, filled with “books, beer and good cheer.” Sounds good to me! Here are just a few of the events in store:

Book trivia nights, complete with prizes, will take place at Optimism Brewing on Capitol Hill (7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7), Lagunitas Seattle Taproom and Beer Sanctuary in Ballard (6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21) and The Royal Room in Columbia City (7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4). No fee or cover charge; bring your own team (eight maximum, no minimum), or come solo and be matched up into teams.

Libraryoke, in which those who love both books and karaoke will find kindred spirits. Participants are urged to sing songs about books and libraries — um, how good does “Paperback Writer” sound in a karaoke mic? 7 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Oct. 16, at The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle.

Spooky films: “House on Haunted Hill” and “Spider Baby” will screen at the University Branch on Friday, Oct. 18, and Friday, Oct. 25. And a Halloween Horror Movie Marathon — complete with candy! — will take place at the Central Library starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, featuring “Bucket of Blood,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Carnival of Souls” and “Night of the Living Dead.”

“Ales from the Crypt” — essentially, scary tales read aloud to a beer-drinking audience — are scheduled for the Palace Theater & Art Bar in Georgetown (8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22), Tippe and Drague Alehouse on Beacon Hill (8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27), and Floating Bridge Brewing in the University District (8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30).

That’s just a sample; the full schedule is available on spl.org/booktoberfest, or you can call the library for information at 206-386-4636. Note that all events are free (though you have to pay for your own beer) and for ages 21 and up.

The 2019 Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair, coming Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13, at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, promises to be bigger and better than ever this year. Producer Bill Wolfe told me, in an email, that the fair hit a record number for registered exhibitors several months ago, necessitating a larger floor plan. Last year was a record for visitors to the fair, and Wolfe expects to exceed that number this year; the fair is partnering for the first time with Friends of the Seattle Public Library (which will also be an exhibitor) on promotion. Visitors can expect to see thousands of collectible books, prints, maps, manuscripts, autographs, photographs, posters, postcards, broadsides, fine bindings and ephemera.

Wolfe also wanted to emphasize a special booth called “Gateway,” which will be devoted to books under $100. “This is to show the budding young/new collectors that one can become a serious book collector and acquire great, interesting, aesthetically magnificent collectible material without having to spend thousands of dollars, which is often a misconception about the book collecting world, and ‘antiquarian book fairs’ in general,” Wolfe said. Tickets to the fair are $5 (cash only) at the door; for more information, see seattlebookfair.com or call 206-323-3999.

After more than 20 years in business, the maritime-flavored bookstore SeaOcean Book Berth has closed its doors. The Fremont shop was a labor of love for its owner Christopher Flavell, a former sea captain who traveled the world for his work, acquiring thousands of books on “nautical, naval and watery subjects” along the way. After Flavell’s death in April of this year — the store’s website notes that he “sailed off to the next adventure” — his family is closing the shop. Flavell’s daughter Shalynn told me in an email that online sales continue, and that they are particularly interested in finding buyers who might want to buy large sections or categories of the collection. For information, see seaoceanbooks.com or email info@seaoceanbooks.com.

And finally, should you wish to do a bit of literary traveling this fall, two excellent book festivals are coming up, to the north and the south. Tickets are on sale now for the Vancouver (B.C.) Writers Fest, which takes place Oct. 21-27 at several venues, most of them in the city’s Granville Island complex. Featured guests include Chigozie Obioma (whose “An Orchestra of Minorities” is on this year’s Booker Prize shortlist), Emma Donoghue (“Room,” “Akin”), Seattle author/comic book writer G. Willow Wilson, Elif Batuman (whose debut novel “The Idiot” was a Pulitzer Prize finalist), and author/activist Naomi Klein, among many others. Individual tickets for most events are $20 Canadian (about $15 U.S.); information is at writersfest.bc.ca or 604-681-6330.

And the Portland Book Festival (formerly Wordstock) takes place Saturday, Nov. 9, in and near the Portland Art Museum. A stellar and varied lineup includes Elizabeth McCracken, Barry Lopez, Malcolm Gladwell, Jasmine Guillory, Mira Jacob, Daniel José Older, Saeed Jones, Rainbow Rowell, Chuck Klosterman, Phillip Margolin, Karen Russell and Morgan Parker. Tickets are a bargain: $15 for an all-day pass, which includes admission to the museum and a $5 voucher to the book fair (a sales floor area with vendors), if purchased in advance; $20 day of event. More information: literary-arts.org, 503-227-2583.