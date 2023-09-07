That time of year has arrived when our social media feeds swell with pictures of students headed off to their first day of school. Even for those well past school age, it’s hard to miss a bracing sense of new beginnings in the air. Adults can enjoy their own journey back to school through audiobooks. You may be pleasantly surprised how rewarding it can be to revisit, on your own terms, even subjects you dreaded.

For me, that subject was math, which I graduated convinced I’d never revisit again. Yet even someone with math phobia like myself found Michael Brooks’ “The Art of More: How Mathematics Created Civilization” utterly captivating. Recounting our species’ gradual and halting mastery of numbers, Brooks conveys just how impressive and startlingly recent our conception of simple arithmetic beyond the number three, let alone such seemingly intuitive concepts as zero and negative numbers, is. Brooks proceeds from Pythagoras to Newton to Einstein together with many lesser-known mathematicians, showing how their seemingly arcane, abstract work has shaped our daily lives and our very grasp of the nature of reality. Along the way, he grounds theory in fields ranging from statistics to epidemiology to navigating the world and the World Wide Web. Brooks is the math teacher I wish I’d had in school, and his wide-ranging narrative of our adventures with numbers, as conveyed through Nick Afka Thomas’ crisp, unhurried narration, inspires a sense of awe for our mathematical minds. It’s almost enough to inspire me to take another crack at calculus. Almost.

If language arts was your least favorite class, then the rules and rigors of grammar were probably the main reason. Although audiobooks abound for grammar groupies (my own favorite is Cecelia Watson’s delightful “Semicolon: The Past, Present, and Future of a Misunderstood Mark,” an entire audiobook devoted to this enigmatic and misunderstood punctuation mark), Lawrence Weinstein’s “Grammar for a Full Life: How the Ways We Shape a Sentence Can Limit or Enlarge Us” aims to convert the skeptics with a quirky yet well-reasoned amble through how we use our words, and why it matters. No mere Strunk & White rehash, Weinstein’s irreverent approach reflects the fact that grammar shapes not just how we write and speak, but how we think, demonstrating in myriad ways how our usage reveals often unconscious or unintended biases and perceptions. How we speak reveals what we really mean, which in turn, reflects who we are and how we relate to the world. Viewed this way, minding our p’s and q’s is less about proscriptive notions of correctness, and more about mindfulness, self-discovery and proper conduct. With his leisurely, deliberate narration, Weinstein sounds charmingly like the Harvard professor he is; you can almost feel the patches growing on your elbows as you listen. This is not a class you’ll want to skip.

For many listeners who may have turned to audiobooks to rekindle a love of literature stamped out in school, Vivian Gornick’s “Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-reader” just may tempt you to revisit those classics you struggled through in English class, as you dissected them in search of symbols and themes. Discussing her encounters across several decades with works by such authors as Colette, D.H. Lawrence, Doris Lessing, Marguerite Duras and Thomas Hardy, Gornick astutely shows how books are intertwined with ourselves, shifting and evolving over time even as we do. With appealing candor and humility, Gornick revels in literature’s ability to spark insights about our lives, delivering “sheer relief from chaos in the head” that can be “like lying on the analyst’s couch.” Hearing Gornick’s surprises and discoveries upon reading the same book in her 20s, 40s, 60s and 80s has made me eager to revisit some of my own old favorites, together with a few books I crammed in high school, liberated by the knowledge that none of this will be on a test.

What about all those adults for whom back-to-school means precisely that? For our teachers, September can be both an exciting and daunting time, as they prepare to face an array of challenging situations and realities from within and without the classroom. In “The First Five: A Love Letter to Teachers,” Patrick Harris II shares the highs and lows of his own career as one among just 2% of America’s teachers who are male educators of color. With candor and compassion, Harris serves up informed empathy and solid advice from himself and others to help teachers feel seen and supported in their work and lives. More than just a rousing call to action, Harris’ book includes reflections and exercises for teachers to help them refresh and center their practice, and bring their best and most authentic selves to the classroom in original, inspiring and sustainable ways. Harris pulls no punches as he delves into the exacting labor of affirming and embracing the diverse needs and experiences of his students against rising tides of intolerance, deadening standardization and the profound disruptions caused by COVID, making this the perfect back-to-school listen for teachers, and their fans and supporters.