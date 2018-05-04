These new paperback releases come highly recommended.

Should you be in need of a new paperback (and who isn’t?), here’s a half-dozen fresh releases, all highly recommended.

“Beautiful Animals” by Lawrence Osborne (Crown, $16). A timely morality tale set among the sun-baked hills and azure vistas on the Greek island of Hydra, Osborne’s latest novel explores familiar but effective territory: “smoldering suspense involving morally twisted foreigners in exotic locales,” said Seattle Times reviewer Tyrone Beason — just the thing for early-summer reading.

“A House Among the Trees” by Julia Glass (Anchor Books, $16.95). The National Book Award-winning author (“Three Junes”) returns with her sixth novel, a tale of love and loss that’s ultimately more comedic than tragic. Glass, described by Seattle Times reviewer Ellen Emry Heltzel as “an astute observer of relationships and master of dialogue,” begins with the death of a famous children’s book author/illustrator, and lets the story unfold through multiple points of view.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Penguin Random House, $16.95). Grann, a regular contributor to The New Yorker, tells a mesmerizing tale — it unfolds with a cinematic sprawl — about a series of mysterious murders in 1920s Osage County, and how those crimes resonate today. A best-seller, the book was a National Book Award finalist.

“The Leavers” by Lisa Ko (Algonquin, $15.95). Winner of the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Fiction and a finalist for the National Book Award, Ko’s debut novel is a coming-of-age tale about a young boy whose mother, an undocumented Chinese immigrant, leaves for work one day and never comes home.

“A Legacy of Spies” by John le Carre (Penguin Books, $17). A sequel to le Carre’s 1963 “The Spy That Came in from the Cold,” this spy novel brings back characters from more than five decades’ worth of books, and is “a story with a resonant moral arc about a period of history that ground millions of people into dust,” wrote Seattle Times reviewer Mary Ann Gwinn.

“What It Means When a Man Falls From the Sky” by Lesley Nneka Arimah (Penguin, $16). Winner of the 2017 Kirkus Prize and a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Leonard Prize, Arimah’s book — drawing upon her experiences in Nigeria as a child — is a “chilling, dreamy debut collection about relationships and women with near-mystical power,” wrote Beason.