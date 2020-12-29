The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Ann Wilson, the iconic frontwoman of Seattle rock legends Heart, tells The Seattle Times what she’s been reading lately.

What book are you reading now?

Well, let’s see. What do I have by my bedside? I have “The Four Agreements.” I have the old Rumi, Kahlil Gibran section, and I’m reading Stephen Vincent Benét, “John Brown’s Body,” because I love poetry. I’ve got some Anaïs Nin. That’s what I’m into right now.

What book have you reread the most times?

I think “Siddhartha” by Hermann Hesse. I think it’s the way it’s written. It’s the ancient story of somebody shaking off the armor of excess and traveling into what’s really real, in simplicity. I like that story.

What book would you recommend people read and why?

I would suggest they read as much poetry as possible. I’m really enjoying this Anaïs Nin a lot, because it’s really full of energy and it’s kinda wild. I like it.

— compiled by Michael Rietmulder