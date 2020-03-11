Here are some latest updates from the Seattle book community, in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak:

Author tours

Numerous author appearances have been canceled or postponed this month; among them Min Jin Lee at Seattle Arts & Lectures (was March 17; now rescheduled to June 15), Yangsze Choo at Elliott Bay Book Co. (was March 12; canceled), Rebecca Solnit at Temple de Hirsch Sinai (was March 17; canceled), Adam Hochschild at Ravenna Third Place Books and Seattle Public Library (was March 11; postponed), Bernardine Evaristo at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (was March 23; canceled), Jewell Parker Rhodes at Third Place Books (was March 12; postponed), Thomas Lennon at University Book Store (was March 24; canceled), and James McBride at Town Hall (was March 30; likely rescheduling for summer). More changes and cancellations will surely follow, though many bookstore events are small enough that they will not be subject to the recent ban on gatherings of 250 people are more. As always, check venue websites for the latest updates.

At the library

Seattle Public Library (SPL) has announced that while all branches remain open (as of Tuesday), all programs, events, meeting-room bookings, outreach activities and Bookmobile services are canceled for the month of March. King County Library System, likewise, has canceled “all events regularly attended by more than 10 people” through the end of the month; it is also automatically extending the deadline for all materials currently checked out, to March 31. (SPL, earlier this year, canceled all overdue fines.)

The Friends of the Seattle Public Library have rescheduled the annual Huge Book Sale; originally scheduled for March 13-15, it will now take place May 8-10 at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall. Two events at Hugo House have been postponed this week; see their website for updated information.

Stuck at home?

Should you be in need of a book but don’t want to go out for it, free shipping is available from the websites of local indie bookstores Third Place Books (through end of March) and Island Books.