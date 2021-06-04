Are you in need of something new to read? We have you covered.
From an essential, difficult look at the history of slavery in America to a conversation with bestselling author Ocean Vuong about reading, the pandemic and more, here’s a look at the past week in Seattle Times books coverage.
- “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” author Ocean Vuong spoke to Jordan Snowden for The Seattle Times about reading during the pandemic, teaching over Zoom, the author’s experiences with Asian American xenophobia and more ahead of his June 9 Seattle Arts & Lectures event. Read the Q&A here.
- What’s on a guitar icon’s reading list? Guitarist and born-and-raised Seattleite Stone Gossard, founding member of Pearl Jam and Mother Love Bone, gave us his reading picks, from “My Year Abroad” to Rachel Cusk. Read more here.
- Reviewer David Takami praised Atlantic writer Clint Smith’s nuanced, challenging, grippingly detailed history of slavery in the United States, “How the Word Is Passed,” writing, “This is a brave and important book that needed to be written and demands to be read. Read the review here.
- Crime columnist Adam Woog rounded up six freshly published mysteries that are all very different from each other, from Sujata Massey’s “The Bombay Prince” to three unique titles from Seattle-area authors. Read the roundup here.
