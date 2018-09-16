“Educated” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. French Exit, Patrick deWitt
2. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
3. There There, Tommy Orange
4. Depth of Winter, Craig Johnson
5. The Fall of Gondolin, J.R.R. Tolkien
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan
3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
5. Calypso, David Sedaris
