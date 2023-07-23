HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

2. Obsessed, James Patterson / James O. Born

3. Happy Place, Emily Henry

4. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand

5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

7. Must Love Flowers, Debbie Macomber

8. The Only One Left, Riley Sager

9. Cross Down, James Patterson / Brendan DuBois

10. Palazzo, Danielle Steel

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Beyond the Story, BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur (Transl.) Slin Jung (Transl.), Clare Richards (Transl.)

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Piggyback

3. Dark Future, Glenn Beck

4. Unbroken Bonds of Battle, Johnny Joey Jones

5. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

6. The Warrior Poet Way, John Lovell

7. Notes For the Journey Within, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shanka

8. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

9. The Wager, David Grann

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

