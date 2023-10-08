HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

2. The Running Grave, Robert Galbraith

3. The Armor of Light, Ken Follett

4. Holly, Stephen King

5. 12 Months to Live, James Patterson / Mike Lupica

6. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

7. The Fragile Threads of Power, V.E. Schwab

8. Bright Lights, Big Christmas, Mary Kay Andrews

9. The Iliad, Homer / Emily Wilson

10. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Enough, Cassidy Hutchinson

2. Killing the Witches, Bill O’Reilly / Martin Dugar

3. The Democrat Party Hates America, Mark R. Levin

4. Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson

5. Democracy Awakening, Heather Cox Richardson

6. Government Gangsters, Kash Pramod Patel

7. Failure Is Not Not an Option, Patrick Hinds

8. Thicker Than Water, Kerry Washington

9. Astor, Anderson Cooper / Katherine Howe

10. Build the Life You Want, Arthur C. Brooks / Oprah Winfrey