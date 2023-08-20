HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

2. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

3. Happiness, Danielle Steel

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

5. None of This Is True, Lisa Jewell

6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

7. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

8. Happy Place, Emily Henry

9. Out of Nowhere, Sandra Brown

10. Masters of Death, Olivie Blake

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. American Playbook, Clay Travis

2. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

3. Tucker, Chadwick Moore

4. Baking Yesteryear, B. Dylan Hollis

5. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

6. The Wager, David Grann

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

8. Adversity for Sale, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins

9. Like a River, Granger Smith

10. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines

