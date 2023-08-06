HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
2. Light Bringer, Pierce Brown
3. Dead Fall, Brad Thor
4. Happy Place, Emily Henry
5. The Collector, Daniel Silva
6. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
7. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
8. Everyone Here Is Lying, Shari Lapena
9. Obsessed, James Patterson / James O. Born
10. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Baking Yesteryear, B. Dylan Hollis
2. The King of Late Night, Greg Gutfeld
3. The Wager, David Grann
4. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford
5. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ramin Zahed
7. Who Knew?, Sophie Collins
8. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
9. Beyond the Story, BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur (Transl.) Slin Jung (Transl.), Clare Richards (Transl.)
10. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines
