HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

2. The Collector, Daniel Silva

3. A Soul of Ash and Blood, Jennifer L. Armentrout

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Obsessed, James Patterson / James O. Born

6. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

7. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand

8. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

9. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead

10. After Death, Dean Koontz

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Beyond the Story, BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur (Transl.) Slin Jung (Transl.), Clare Richards (Transl.)

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Piggyback

3. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

4. You Will Own Nothing, Carol Roth

5. Dark Future, Glenn Beck

6. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

7. Jackie, J. Randy Taraborrell

8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ramin Zahed

9. The Wager, David Grann

10. America’s Cultural Revolution, Christopher F. Rufo

