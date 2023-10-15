HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
2. Judgment Prey, John Sandford
3. Holly, Stephen King
4. Second Act, Danielle Steel
5. Throne of the Fallen, Kerri Maniscalco
6. 12 Months to Live, James Patterson / Mike Lupica
7. The Armor of Light, Ken Follett
8. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett
9. Starling House, Alix E. Harrow
10. Lore Olympus, Vol. 5, Rachel Smythe
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Building a Non-Anxious Life, John Delony
2. Going Infinite, Michael Lewis
3. Natasha’s Kitchen, Natasha Kravchuk
4. The Democrat Party Hates America, Mark R. Levin
5. Killing the Witches, Bill O’Reilly / Martin Dugar
6. The Great Disappearance, David Jeremiah
7. Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson
8. Upon Waking, Jackie Hill Perry
9. Making It So, Patrick Stewart
10. Enough, Cassidy Hutchinson