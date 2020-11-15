BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Fortune and Glory, Janet Evanovich

2. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

3. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child

4. The Return, Nicholas Sparks

5. Three Women Disappear, James Patterson, Shan Serafin

6. The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop, Fannie Flagg

7. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult

8. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett

9. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

10. The Searcher, Tana French

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Clanlands, Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish

2. A Republic Under Assault, Tom Fitton

3. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten

4. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris

6. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

8. Guinness World Records 2021, Guinness World Records

9. Killing Crazy Horse, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

10. Blackout, Candace Owens

