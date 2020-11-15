BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Fortune and Glory, Janet Evanovich
2. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham
3. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child
4. The Return, Nicholas Sparks
5. Three Women Disappear, James Patterson, Shan Serafin
6. The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop, Fannie Flagg
7. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult
8. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett
9. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab
10. The Searcher, Tana French
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Clanlands, Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish
2. A Republic Under Assault, Tom Fitton
3. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten
4. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris
6. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
8. Guinness World Records 2021, Guinness World Records
9. Killing Crazy Horse, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
10. Blackout, Candace Owens
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.