The winners of the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association's annual awards were announced Wednesday morning.

Former Seattle Times reporter Ken Armstrong is among the winners of the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association’s annual awards, announced Wednesday morning. The PNBA, a nonprofit trade association that supports independent bookstores, literacy and free speech in the region (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia), has given out annual awards to authors residing in the region since 1965.

Here are this year’s winners, chosen by a committee of independent booksellers from more than 400 books published last year.

“A False Report: A True Story of Rape in America“ by Ken Armstrong (Seattle) and T. Christian Miller. Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning story in Pro Publica, this nonfiction book examines a case of a serial rapist and a victim who initially wasn’t believed.

“Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan (Victoria, B.C.). Edugyan’s third novel, winner of the Scotiabank Giller Prize for best Canadian fiction, is the story of a boy who escapes an 1830s Barbados slave plantation.

“Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees” by Thor Hanson (Friday Harbor). Hanson — an author, biologist and Guggenheim Fellow — takes readers back 125 million years, to when wasps first began.

“Blood Water Paint” by Joy McCullough (Seattle). McCullough’s novel is based on the life of Artemisia Gentileschi, a rare female artist in 17th-century Rome.

“Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist” by Eli Saslow (Portland). Saslow examines the life of Derek Black, onetime heir apparent to the leadership of the Ku Klux Klan.

“Libba: The Magnificent Musical Life of Elizabeth Cotten” by Laura Veirs (Portland). Veirs, a musician herself, makes her fiction debut with this picture book (illustrated by Tatiana Fazlalizadeh) about the folk singer and guitarist, best known for “Freight Train.”