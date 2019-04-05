Book review

Damon Krukowski cares about sound. It’s been one of the principal concerns of the Massachusetts artist’s life, first with short-lived yet hugely influential psychedelic trio Galaxie 500, then in recordings and performances with his partner, Naomi Yang, under the moniker Damon and Naomi. Since the ’00s, Krukowski has been exploring sound in a series of articles written for Artforum and Pitchfork, tackling such varied subjects as the evolution of stereo recording and the negative effect that subwoofers can have on live performance.

Krukowski’s latest endeavor dives even deeper into the vast world of sound: “Ways of Hearing,” a six-episode podcast produced for Radiotopia unpacks the impact digital technology has had on the way we experience everything from our favorite songs to phone conversations. The series has now been adapted into a book of the same name, newly released by MIT Press.

“Hearing” transcribes each episode of the podcast, complete with designations for where music cues and sound effects appeared. It’s slightly awkward — the construction of a public radio-style documentary often feels stilted on the page. It’s common practice to hear a person speaking before they are identified, but it’s strange to read an attributed quote from Frank Sinatra followed by “That was Frank Sinatra, speaking in 1965.”

That’s why the work of Practice, the graphic-design team that helped turn the podcast into a physical book, is so vital to its success. Photos and artwork serve as footnotes to visually support the information Krukowski relays. When Krukowski discusses adjusting the speed of his voice using audio software, the faster version is rendered in slightly smaller, squeezed-together text and the slowed-down version looks bigger and more stretched out. It’s a simple change that resonates loudly.

Strange as this adaptation may seem in theory, it works perfectly in practice. The way Krukowski approaches his subject makes for engrossing and enlightening reading, particularly the episode/chapter titled “Love.” The foundation of this section is how much of our communication has been lost as the data of our phone conversations is sent over digital networks. “Everything else is pushed aside,” Krukowski writes. “The background noise that indicates where we are. And the myriad small sounds that indicate we’re there, too. The sounds of our breathing. The sounds of our listening.”

As you might expect, Krukowski is most interested in music, both in what it sounds like and how those sounds are distributed around the world. The former should be familiar to even the most casual listener. Plenty of artists are now making music with the expectation that it’s going to be heard out of earbuds or laptop speakers, which encourages audio engineers to boost the volume in everything. And as Krukowski points out, digital-recording software can remove any unwanted background noise, making songs flat and loud in the process. “The reason is virtual instruments are all signal,” he writes. “As you pile them up, you don’t get a richness of noise. You get a bunch of competing signals.”

“Ways of Hearing,” in both its audio and printed guises, doesn’t feel particularly proselytizing, although it certainly could. Chances are if you subscribed to the podcast or are ready to purchase this book at your earliest convenience, you share Krukowski’s interest in these matters. But Krukowski places a marker in the sand, acknowledging that the rapid changes to our audio landscape aren’t likely to go away any time soon.

“Ways of Hearing” by Damon Krukowski, The MIT Press, 136 pp., $19.95