Ah, the three-day weekend — one of the purest joys of adulthood.
Maybe July 4 means fireworks and grilled goodies for you, your friends and your family, or perhaps you prefer a quiet beach and a good book.
No matter how you plan to celebrate this weekend — and even if you don’t get a day off, or if you aren’t able or planning to celebrate — here are some book recommendations from the past week in Seattle Times books coverage.
- University of Washington undergraduate Zoe Hana Mikuta celebrated the publication of her debut novel, “Gearbreakers,” last week — she chatted with fellow UW Husky Moira Macdonald about her reading picks, from “Mexican Gothic” to the Percy Jackson series. Read the full story here.
- In “The Hero’s Way,” author Tim Parks embarks on a 400-mile hike from Rome to Ravenna, Italy, stepping back into history by retracing the steps of Giuseppe Garibaldi as the great general, his pregnant wife and 4,000 volunteer Italian fighters zigzagged in retreat through the Italian countryside. Read the full review by Michael Upchurch here.
- Another book, “Seek You,” examines a much more recent chapter of human history, and in a very different format. In stark illustrations, Kristen Radtke retells the story of American loneliness right up into the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing how we’re being pushed further apart. Read the full review by Chris Talbott here.
- In his monthly crime fiction column, Adam Woog suggests a pair of titles that will keep the temperatures high, even as the heat around Seattle (thankfully) dissipates. Read the full story here for more on the latest Maggie Hope Mystery.
