Ah, the three-day weekend — one of the purest joys of adulthood.

Maybe July 4 means fireworks and grilled goodies for you, your friends and your family, or perhaps you prefer a quiet beach and a good book.

No matter how you plan to celebrate this weekend — and even if you don’t get a day off, or if you aren’t able or planning to celebrate — here are some book recommendations from the past week in Seattle Times books coverage.