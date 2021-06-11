Hey, you. Yeah, you — the kind reader with the stack of unread books on their shelf. Why not add a new one to the pile? Peruse this past week’s Seattle Times books coverage to find something that suits your taste for a summer of reading.

In a Q&A with Seattle Times freelancer Rebekah Denn, the all-Washington team behind “ We Hereby Refuse: Japanese American Resistance to Wartime Incarceration ” tells us about their research, the resilience of Japanese Americans resisting wartime incarceration and the connection of that era’s injustices to our present. Read the full conversation here.

In the latest Paperback Picks roundup from arts critic Moira Macdonald, you'll find three approaches to Pride reading — a historical account of gay rights activist Frank Kameny, the memoir " Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs " and a bisexual romantic comedy — plus buzzy debut " Luster " and more. Read the full story here.

In " Should We Stay or Should We Go ," a British couple in their 80s considers killing themselves after seeing a parent succumb to a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Reviewer Michael Upchurch says the book is "a delight to read," even with its razor-sharp edges. Read the full review here.

Headphones in, head out: Seattle Public Library storyteller and librarian David Wright recommends six audiobooks that will truly enhance your next walk around Seattle, including "Nature Obscura," which spends plenty of time in Seward Park. Read the full story here.