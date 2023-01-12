What We’re Reading

The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Tori Dunlap, the Seattle-based founder of Her First $100K and author of “Financial Feminist: Overcome the Patriarchy’s Bullsh*t to Master Your Money and Build a Life You Love.”

What book are you reading now?

“The Girls” by Emma Cline.

What book have you reread the most?

“Harry Potter.” I’ve read each book in the series at least 10 times.

What book do you recommend other people read and why?

“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” [by Gabrielle Zevin] was my favorite book of 2022 (other than mine), and it was such a moving story. Haven’t stopped talking about it.

What book have you read that has helped you most professionally?

“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle. That book transformed my relationship with myself and informed and confirmed the mission of Her First $100K.

What book would people be surprised to see on your shelf?

I took a politics of terrorism class in college just because it fascinated me and completely changed my course of study (my communication thesis was about how the Islamic State group recruits Western women via social media). So I have an alarming number of books about terrorism and its history.