Adult Summer Book Bingo is in full swing, brought to you by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts and Lectures, and many of you will happily spot an “audiobook” square on this year’s bingo card. Here’s a little secret: every square is an audiobook square if you want it to be! So pop in your earbuds and enjoy summer in Seattle whilst listening your way toward a full book bingo blackout.

My favorite new category this year has to be “Sea Creatures.” Assuming you’ve already listened to Shelby Van Pelt’s wry novel “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” with Michael Urie’s memorable first-person narration of a droll giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus, I suggest David Scheel’s recent “Many Things Under a Rock.” The Alaska-based field ecologist shares the fascinating fruits of his research on octopus behavior, spiced with vivid anecdotes of his experiences in the wild among these elusive and enigmatic creatures. With his earnest, unvarnished delivery, narrator David Stifel sounds every inch the wonky marine biologist. For those less drawn to nature writing, science journalist Sabrina Imbler’s candid memoir “How Far the Light Reaches” relates their own fish-out-of-water experiences around gender and race, drawing parallels with the intriguing life stories of such diverse sea creatures as yeti crabs, feral goldfish, Chinese sturgeon and, yes, octopuses.

There’s a superabundance of audiobooks for the “BIPOC Poetry Collection” square, but reluctant poetry listeners might especially enjoy the fifty lyrical autobiographical vignettes comprising Joy Harjo’s slim, moving “Catching the Light.” This lush, passionate account of her own creative quest delves into history, language, human experience, Indigenous history, music and creativity through a heady distillation of poetry. Like many titles, Harjo’s entrancing performance could fit several squares, including “Indigenous Author,” “A SAL Speaker (past or upcoming),” or another favorite category of mine, “Joyful.”

I thank that last category for leading me to Ross Gay’s “Inciting Joy,” a charmingly digressive collection of essays in which the poet ponders life in all its delicious complexity. Those wary of the cult of happiness need not fear: Gay’s relatable ruminations transcend mere positivity, gently nudging us to embrace the full spectrum of feelings and moods to deepen our experience of life. Whether discussing grief, despair, or just plain silliness, Gay opens our hearts to the full vibrancy of life, making room for the sublime. This and Gay’s other self-narrated audiobooks, “The Book of Delights” and his forthcoming “The Book of (More) Delights” gather all the best aspects of a truly great podcast, without the mindless chaff.

Book Bingo runs through Sept. 5, so don’t wait until Labor Day to fill in that “Workers’ Rights” category. Among several good recent audiobooks on organized labor, Daisy Pitkin’s “On the Line: A Story of Class, Solidarity, and Two Women’s Epic Fight to Build a Union” is a memorable standout. Union organizer Pitkin combines labor history with an engrossing up-close-and-personal relation of the desperate effort by Arizona laundry workers to obtain humane working conditions. With hard-won sincerity and moving restraint, Pitkin conveys how seemingly remote labor struggles such as those resulting from the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of 1911 are replaying themselves in the anti-union efforts of today. On a different note, if your own labor struggle has less to do with unions than with restraining eye rolls in another ludicrous Zoom meeting or enduring the latest whimsical corporate protocol, the bitter subversive snark of “How to Stay Productive When the World is Ending” from the editors of the feminist satiric site Reductress may be just the thing to sneak onto your “don’t bother me, I’m working” headphones. Sometimes, all you can do is laugh, albeit bitterly.

Ah, but what about the “Manga or Graphic Novel” square, you say? How can one listen to comics? With relish! Try the outstanding multivoiced production of Rebecca Hall’s intriguing mix of memoir and history, “Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts,” featured here last March. Another artful adaptation is the perfectly cast audiobook version of Mira Jacob’s graphic memoir “Good Talk,” in which the listener is invited to eavesdrop on multigenerational and multicultural discussions on race and colorism, reflecting the complex layers of inherited beliefs, biases, aspirations and fears that go into constructing our views of each other and ourselves. The candid, conversational nature of the source is perfectly served by a diverse and talented cast, centered on the author’s own voice, resulting in a remarkably authentic and accessible performance that demands repeated listening.

Looking for audiobooks for other book bingo squares? Ask your local librarian, in person or via their popular online book recommendation service, Your Next Five Books. Just specify audiobooks as your preferred format, and they’ll do the rest.