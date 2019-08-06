Summer in Seattle is the perfect season for diving into a good audiobook. Long evenings invite us to don headphones and go for a walk or work in the garden. Family road trips demand captivating storytelling for all ages — no parent wants to be trapped in a car with the literary equivalent of the “Baby Shark” song. Beyond good source material, listeners know that a narrator’s skill can make or break an audiobook. Here are some masterfully performed and produced audiobooks for a variety of tastes.

Stories for a family road trip

In Pam Muñoz Ryan’s “Echo,” the struggles of three far-flung children during the rise of the Nazis, the Great Depression and the Japanese American internment are linked by a magical harmonica. Once heard, it is hard to imagine this story without Corky Siegel’s moving musical accompaniment, which perfectly conveys the sublime, redemptive power of music. (10.5 hours)

Kwame Alexander’s novel-in-verse “Swing” is another book meant to be read aloud, and the author’s brilliant incantations wring every bit of joy and tragedy from the lyrical, jazz-infused story of three diverse high-school friends as they grapple with the challenges of living and loving in contemporary America. (4 hours)

Musical theater is the milieu of “Better Nate Than Ever,” Tim Federle’s winning tale of a stage-struck young teen. Will Nate find a way out of his dead-end town by winning a role in the new Broadway production of “E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial”? To find out, listeners will gleefully turn to the sequels, each one a bravura performance from dynamic performer Federle. (5.75 hours)

In the audio edition of Erin Entrada Kelly’s “Hello, Universe,” narrators Ramon de Ocampo and Amielynn Abellera skillfully inhabit four sixth graders: shy, quiet Virgil; his psychically gifted friend Kaori; his crush, the fierce Valencia; and the bully Chet, who is even more scary than his grandma’s forbidding Filipino folk tales. When Virgil goes missing, these misfits converge in the woods to face their biggest fears. (5.25 hours)

Classics present a challenge for audiobook listeners. There are literally dozens of recordings of Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless adventure “Treasure Island.” Which to choose? I suggest the 2007 performance by stage and screen actor Alfred Molina. This tale of an impressionable youth caught up in the dastardly doings of Long John Silver and his band of pirates is the perfect playground for Molina’s virtuoso dramatic range. His performance is a tour de force. (7 hours)

Audiobooks for grown-ups

Meet the Kesslers, a dysfunctional showbiz family struggling mightily with each other’s egos, as they come to grips at — where else? — rehab. The title of Sloane Tanen’s wise and witty “There’s a Word for That” — read with engaging candor by Therese Plummer — refers to untranslatable terms such as “verschlimmbessern,” which means to make matters worse by trying to improve them. If that word would come in handy in your own life, you’ll love this wry family story. (11.5 hours)

You don’t have to be a cat person to fall for Hiro Arikawa’s “The Travelling Cat Chronicles”; you just need a heart. George Blagden’s voicing of Nana the cat may seem standoffish at first, but Nana soon warms to her sweet and guileless “master” Satoru, as the pair take to the road on a poignant search for a new home. A quiet tale that sneaks up on the listener: don’t be surprised to find yourself wiping away tears on your morning commute. (6 hours)

For readers seeking heart-stopping psychological suspense without the world “girl” in the title, it doesn’t get any better than “Grist Mill Road,” by Christopher Yates. Four seasoned performers voice unreliable narrators who keep us guessing as they gradually reveal an indelible teenage act of cruelty, and how it reaches across decades to seal each character’s fate. If listening to books is your way of falling asleep, prepare for a restless night. (11.5 hours)

Anyone who has seen Anna Deavere Smith’s performances knows that she doesn’t so much impersonate as channel her characters, real people whose words and feelings articulate society’s most impactful and difficult issues. “Notes From the Field,” Smith’s latest piece, grapples with police brutality and the school-to-prison pipeline through a diversity of voices and views that powerfully convey the complexity and pain of our current struggles. It’s a must-listen for our times. (3.5 hours)

Readers who pass over Julian Treasure’s “How To Be Heard” thinking it a mere manual on public speaking will miss out on a wide-ranging and unusually elegant guide to life. Veteran TED talker Treasure eloquently discourses on how we speak, hear, listen, think, perceive and understand our world. With crisp specifics, he lays forth a banquet of practical tips and strategies for thriving and enhancing human relationships, with almost none of the starchy filler so ubiquitous in self-help books — and so painful when read aloud. (12.5 hours, including bonus interviews)