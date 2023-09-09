Fall brings a flurry of prominent authors to town; here’s a selection of events sure to inspire some good reading.

James McBride

“Deacon King Kong,” one of my favorite books of 2020, is a hard act to follow, but McBride (who won the National Book Award in 2013 for “The Good Lord Bird”) is back with a novel that sounds just as wonderfully populated and compassionate as his last: “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” set in a small Pennsylvania town a century ago.

7 p.m. Sept. 12; Seattle Public Library’s Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free; 206-386-4636, spl.org

John Okada Centennial Celebration

In honor of the birth of the author of “No-No Boy” on Sept. 23, 1923, Seattle Public Library is presenting several events this fall. This first one will feature Okada biographer Frank Abe presenting previously unseen images and stories from Okada’s life, and novelist/UW professor Shawn Wong discussing the rediscovery of “No-No Boy” and Okada’s unfinished second novel. It’ll be moderated by former longtime Elliott Bay Book Co. author events coordinator Karen Maeda Allman.

7 p.m. Sept. 26; Seattle Public Library’s Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free; 206-386-4636, spl.org

Martin Baron

You may remember Baron from Liev Schreiber’s portrayal of him in the 2015 Oscar-winning movie “Spotlight”; Baron was editor of The Boston Globe when the paper broke a massive investigation about sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. He’s here to speak about his new book, whose title speaks for itself: “Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post.”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5-$25; 206-652-4255, townhallseattle.org

Amy Schneider

Schneider, a software engineer whose 40-game winning streak on “Jeopardy!” made her the most successful woman contestant in the show’s history, will discuss her new book, “In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life.”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5-$25; 206-652-4255, townhallseattle.org

Barbara Kingsolver

Kingsolver, author of multiple acclaimed novels including “The Bean Trees” and “Unsheltered,” was the co-winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for her latest novel, “Demon Copperhead,” a recasting of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield” told from the perspective of a boy growing up in southern Appalachia.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 16; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; in-person tickets $54-$114, digital $59-134 (all tickets include copy of book); 206-621-2230, lectures.org

Josh Tuininga

Previously scheduled for September and moved to a larger venue in October due to overwhelming interest, this event features Tuininga talking about his graphic novel “We Are Not Strangers”; set in Seattle’s Central District during World War II, it tells Tuininga’s family’s experiences of Japanese and Jewish Americans living side by side. UW professor of Sephardic studies Devin E. Naar and Densho founder Tom Ikeda will join Tuininga in conversation.

7 p.m. Oct. 23; Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; free but registration requested; 206-366-3333, thirdplacebooks.org

Roxane Gay

Gay, a New York Times columnist and author of the bestselling 2014 essay collection “Bad Feminist,” is here to talk about her latest nonfiction work: “Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business.”

7 p.m. Oct. 25; University Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 16th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $35 (includes copy of “Opinions”); 206-634-3400, ubookstore.com

Vauhini Vara

Former local Vara’s 2022 debut novel “The Immortal King Rao” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, and is being adapted for television; she’s back in town with her first story collection, “This Is Salvaged.”

7 p.m. Nov. 2; Elliott Bay Book Co., 1521 10th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-624-6600, elliottbaybook.com

E.J. Koh

There’s much anticipation for Seattle author Koh’s debut novel, “The Liberators,” a portrait of four generations of two Korean families. She’s known for the prizewinning memoir “The Magical Language of Others,” as well as for her poetry and translation.

7 p.m. Nov. 7; Elliott Bay Book Co., 1521 10th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-624-6600, elliottbaybook.com

Viet Thanh Nguyen

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Sympathizer” returns to town with his new nonfiction work, “A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, a History, a Memorial,” in which he looks back on his life as a Vietnamese refugee in America, his home since the age of 4.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 8; Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; in-person tickets $35-$80 (pay-what-you can begins at $10), digital $25-$100 (pay-what-you-can begins at $10); 206-621-2230, lectures.org

Ted Chiang and Emily M. Bender

This should be a fascinating conversation: Local science fiction author Ted Chiang, whose latest short story collection “Exhalation” was a New York Times Best Book of 2019 (and whose novella “Story of Your Life” became the movie “Arrival”), will talk to University of Washington linguistics professor Emily M. Bender about creativity in the age of artificial intelligence. Tom Nissley, owner of Phinney Books/Madison Books, will moderate the event, a fundraiser for the Clarion Writers Workshop (of which Chiang is an alumnus).

7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; in-person tickets $50 general admission ($15 for students, $35 financial-need admission), $125 VIP; digital $15; 206-652-4255, townhallseattle.org

Christopher Paolini

The author of the hugely popular fantasy series “Eragon” will be joined by Seattle-area fantasy authors Terry Brooks, Robin Hobb and Shawn Speakman in an event introducing Paolini’s newest novel in the series, “Murtagh.”

7 p.m. Nov. 14; University Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 16th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $34.99 (includes copy of “Murtagh” or Brooks’ “Sister of Starlit Seas”) or $63.98 (includes both books); 206-634-3400, eventbrite.com